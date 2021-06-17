The Waterbury Center Community Church is having a lasagna takeout dinner, Friday, June 25.
Enjoy lasagna (beef or vegetable), salad, roll and dessert.
Just drive up to the back of the church to order and take delivery.
Pickup is 4 to 6 p.m. For more info, call 244-8089.
The dinner supports church programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.