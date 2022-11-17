Join members of the Waterbury Congregational Church on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. for the reception of Photographers Workroom exhibit “Imagination,” which includes three or more works by each artist.
Some photographers chose realism as a theme, expressing their voice through color, depth, shadow and narrative while others chose to use abstract forms that seem to float in space. One artist uses a three-dimensional sculpture, taking the theme in a different direction with the use of photographs and poetry.
