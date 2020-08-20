The Waterbury Center Community Church holds its annual Lawn Fest on Friday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m - 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m - 4 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m - 3 p.m., Route 100, next to the Cold Hollow Cider Mill.
The sale will be a little different with Covid-19; masks are required.
But there’ll still be the Everything Maple Bake Sale in the church, including the church’s popular maple baked beans. Two overflowing tents will features lots of new donations, furniture, paintings, and more.
Funds raised go to church projects.
