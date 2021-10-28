The Waterbury Center Community Church hosts its annual Santa sale Friday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Route 100.
The sale kicks off the Christmas shopping season and is filled with holiday items, with lots of gift items, Christmas decorations and a bake sale with breads, homemade cookies and candy and, of course, maple baked beans.
The church craft group and ladies aid will have gift items too.
Physical distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
More information at 244-8089.
