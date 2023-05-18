On Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., the Waterbury Center Community Church is holding All Things Maple, a bake sale with many goodies, pies, bread, cookies, scones and the popular maple baked beans.
There will also be a tag sale with bargains, books, pictures, kitchen items and more. Enjoy a maple history display as well.
