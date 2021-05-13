The Waterbury Center Community Church holds its All Things Maple sale on Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Route 100, next to the cider mill in Waterbury Center.
The popular maple bake sale will have a variety of maple goodies that includes maple baked beans and pecan pies. There will also be maple sundaes and maple shakes.
A mini tag sale will offer great bargains.
Masks and distancing required.
