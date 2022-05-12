The Waterbury Center Community Church will have its All Things Maple sale on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The church is located on Route 100 next to the cider mill. The popular maple bake sale will have a variety of maple goodies, including maple baked beans and maple pecan pies.
A mini tag sale will have feature bargains such as pictures, household items and more.
Masks and distancing are encouraged.
For more information, call 802-244-8089.
