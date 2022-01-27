Watch the Beijing Winter Olympics on the big screen in February and help local community organizations.
Spruce Peak Arts, 122 Hourglass Drive, will host five screenings in high-definition of select events.
Screenings are free, but registration is required, with suggested donations for community partners associated with each screening. Here’s the lineup:
• Sunday, Feb. 6, men’s downhill, 5 p.m. (Mount Mansfield Ski Club and Academy)
• Wednesday, Feb. 9, women’s slalom, 5 p.m. (Mount Mansfield Ski Club and Academy)
• Friday, Feb. 11, men’s halfpipe finals, 5 p.m. (Green Mountain Academy)
• Thursday, Feb. 17, women’s hockey, 6 p.m. (Chicks with Stix)
• Friday, Feb. 18, women’s figure skating short program, 6 p.m. (Ice Dance International and Stowe Figure Skating Club)
All patrons (ages 12 and over) must wear a mask and must be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. For more information on protocols, or to register, visit sprucepeakarts.org or call 802-760-4634.
