Two free online quit smoking workshops start in March. These workshops, run by Vermont’s Blueprint for Health, help people take control of their health by providing support and tools to quit tobacco.
One workshop begins Tuesday, March 16, 9-10 a.m. The other starts Thursday, March 18, 5-6 p.m. Each workshop series meets weekly via Zoom for four weeks.
Free nicotine replacement is available for participants.
To learn more, contact Rorie at roried@protonmail.com or (802) 324-9198.
