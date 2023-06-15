Mad River Valley Arts presents the 11th edition of the Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition. More than 100 paintings fill the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm in Waitsfield.
Artists from across North America compete for awards judged by Tim Saternow. The watercolor paintings illustrate the diverse styles of watercolor painting in play today.
An additional show-within-a-show features the miniature watercolor paintings by members of Whiskey Painters of America. The prestigious national group has been in existence since the late 1950s.
The Red Barn Galleries in the newly restored, early 1800s barn at Lareau Farm are the ideal location to house an exhibition of this magnitude and scope.
Hours for the Exhibition: Thursday and Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon-9 p.m. Free. Children welcome. Route 100, Waitsfield.
The exhibition runs from June 18 to July 22.
