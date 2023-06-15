Mad River Valley Arts presents the 11th edition of the Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition. More than 100 paintings fill the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm in Waitsfield.

Artists from across North America compete for awards judged by Tim Saternow. The watercolor paintings illustrate the diverse styles of watercolor painting in play today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.