Kelley Osgood has joined Volansky Studio Architecture & Planning as a project manager and designer.
“When the opportunity presented itself, joining Volansky Studio was the natural and obvious next step in my architectural career,” Osgood said in a press release.
He is working on projects in Waterbury, Stowe, Chittenden County and Randolph N.H.
“We are happy to have Kelley bring his skills and expertise to our tight-knit collaborative studio,” said Andrew Volansky, company founder and principal architect.
