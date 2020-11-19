Kelley Osgood

Kelley Osgood

Kelley Osgood has joined Volansky Studio Architecture & Planning as a project manager and designer.

“When the opportunity presented itself, joining Volansky Studio was the natural and obvious next step in my architectural career,” Osgood said in a press release.

He is working on projects in Waterbury, Stowe, Chittenden County and Randolph N.H.

“We are happy to have Kelley bring his skills and expertise to our tight-knit collaborative studio,” said Andrew Volansky, company founder and principal architect.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.