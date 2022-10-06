Vermont Youth Orchestra presents its first concert of the season Sunday, Oct. 16, at Spruce Peak Arts Center in Stowe, 120 Hourglass Lane.
The afternoon of music highlights the power of storytelling music and includes “Treemonisha Overture” from Scott Joplin’s Pulitzer-prize winning opera, Bizet’s fiery and colorful “Carmen Suite,” the “Toast of the Town Overture” from young American composer Quinn Mason, and the tragic tale of star-crossed lovers in Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture.”
