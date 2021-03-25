Virtual Vermont Studio Center offers a rich variety of on-line, readings, artist talks, book discussions, craft conversations and gallery shows.
It is open to the public and engages an international community of artists and writers in diverse, thought-provoking conversations designed to create meaningful connections and encourage creative exploration. Programs are at 7 p.m., unless noted.
• Thursday, April 8 — “Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry” by John Murillo.
• Friday, April 9, 8 p.m. — Writer to Writer: C. Dale Young and Angela Narciso Torres.
• Monday, April 12 — Artist Shervone Neckles.
• Thursday, April 15 — A reading to launch Green Mountains Review’s Black voices special issue, with guest editor Keith Wilson and contributors.
• Monday, April 19 — Artist Alex Da Corte.
• Friday, April 23 — Emily Pittinos reads from her debut poetry collection, “The Last Unkillable Thing,” winner of the Iowa Poetry Prize. Open-mic of VSC poets follows.
• Tuesday, April 27 — Writer Tiana Clark.
• Thursday, April 28, 10 a.m. — Writer Craft Talk with Tiana Clark.
• Thursday, April 29 — Writers on the Rise: Ina Cariño.
More at vermontstudiocenter.org.
