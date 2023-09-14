Vermont cliffs

We tend to think of cliffs as solely geological features. But they also host distinct natural communities of plants and animals.

 Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol

On a recent hike up Eagle Mountain in Milton, we climbed to a ledge overlooking Lake Champlain. Turkey vultures soared overhead, tilting back and forth on the breeze. A sheer cliff dropped to the forest below us, a lush variety of plants clinging to its face.

Cliffs are defined as areas of exposed bedrock with a slope greater than 60 degrees. We tend to think of cliffs as solely geological features. But they also host distinct natural communities of plants and animals.

