The Valley Players team up with the Joslin Memorial Library for an afternoon of improv on Saturday, June 3, from 6-8 p.m. to celebrate the library’s 110th birthday. Eighteen actors are sought to play various roles in different vignettes portraying many of the conversations that may have happened when the library first opened in 1913. Costumes will be provided from the Valley Players’ collection.
There will be a workshop from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Valley Players Theater to assign roles and work on the vignettes.
