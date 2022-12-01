The Valley Players will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” from Dec. 2-11 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. in Waitsfield.
Show days and times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The show is styled as a 1940s live radio broadcast with an ensemble of five actors, live sound effects, musical accompaniment and 1940s-era commercials.
The show was adapted for the stage by Joe Landry and draws from the classic film, telling the story of idealistic George Bailey as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. The cast includes Aric Brown as George Bailey, Danielle Dukette as Mary Hatch, Tom Jacques as Mr. Potter, Uncle Billy and others, Sarah Storjohann as Violet, Mrs. Hatch and others, and Susan Loynd as Clarence, Sam Wainwright and others.
Armed with an arsenal of props, Stephanie Seng and Andra Kisler are the sound artists for the show. Musical accompaniment was composed by Kevin Connors and performed by Daniel Bruce. The play is directed by Shannon Sanborn and Ashley Hall.
The show will also be available to watch online through the Valley Players website.
