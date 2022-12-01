The Valley Players will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” from Dec. 2-11 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. in Waitsfield.

Show days and times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The show is styled as a 1940s live radio broadcast with an ensemble of five actors, live sound effects, musical accompaniment and 1940s-era commercials.

