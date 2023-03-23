The Valley Players is holding auditions for the family-friendly musical “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” on Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, at 1 p.m., 4254 Main St. (Route 100), in Waitsfield.
Roles are available for 12 children and 12 adults. Actors of any gender identity are encouraged to audition for any role, but all roles will be performed as the gender indicated in the script. Auditions will consist of learning a short, easy stage movement routine, singing and reading from the script.
