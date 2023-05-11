The Valley Players is holding auditions for its fall production of “The Glass Menagerie,” Tennessee Williams’ semi-autobiographical look at a family struggling for survival during the Great Depression.
Auditions are at the Valley Players Theatre, 4254 Main St., Waitsfield on Sunday, May 21, at 6 p.m. and Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m. If necessary, callbacks will be held on Wednesday, May 24. Production dates are weekends of Sept. 29 to Oct. 15.
