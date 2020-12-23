The Vermont Network Against Domestic Violence, a leading voice in the movement to end domestic and sexual violence, is launching Uplift Vermont.
The new campaign will bring individuals and communities together to seek statewide and community-level solutions to domestic and sexual violence.
“This year has presented new challenges for all of us with stay at home orders, lost income, school closures and the anxiety that comes with the reality of a global pandemic. In this unprecedented year, realities about our lives have been uncovered — including that many of our community members live in homes where violence is the norm,” said Karen Tronsgard-Scott, executive director of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
Tronsgard-Scott said stay-at-home orders have brought to light the often hidden and insidious nature of domestic violence. Despite restrictions, over 19,000 Vermonters called domestic and sexual violence organizations last year for support and resources.
For more information about how to get involved in Uplift Vermont, visit vtnetwork.org/upliftvt.
