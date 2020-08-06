Did you know that blood is the most precious gift that anyone (who is able), can give to another person?
The gift of blood is the gift of love. And that gift saves lives.
Several local organizations are hosting upcoming Red Cross blood drives.
• Friday, Aug. 7: American Legion, 16 Stowe Street, Waterbury. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 13: Jewish Community Center of Greater Stowe, 1189 Cape Cod Road, Stowe, noon to 5 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 14: Lamoille County Meals on Wheels, 24 Upper Main Street, Morrisville, noon – 4:30 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 21: Green Mountain Support Services, 93 James Road, Morrisville, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Reserve your spot at redcrossblood.org.
