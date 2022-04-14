Ukrainian relief

Students from Alison Fox’s third grade class at Stowe Elementary held a bake sale April 4 and raised more than $1,300 for the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Ukraine crisis.
After seeing the conditions in Ukraine and how families were without food, clothing and medical supplies, the trio wanted to do something to help the people.
Students from the third-grade class provided the baked goods.
The girls report that donations are continuing to come in.
