Tribute to RBG

Dozens gathered Friday, Sept. 25, to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the steps of the Akeley Memorial Building in downtown Stowe.
Readings were accompanied by violin and cello music provided by Mary and Fran Rowell, of Craftsbury Chamber Players renown.
Julia Rogers offered her thoughts; here are excerpts:
“Her brilliance and indomitable spirit has inspired generations of women to meet their potential; her leadership and strength has readied us to continue her legacy. As men and women who believe in equality and justice, we stand today as a community who understands both what we’ve lost, but also what we have been given by the remarkable life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. ... She said, ‘Young women today have a great advantage, and it is that there are no more closed doors. That was basically what the ‘70s was all about. Opening doors that had been closed to women.’ Thank you for holding those doors open, RBG. We are forever grateful.”
