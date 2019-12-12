The Tree of Lights is lit on the Stowe Village Green, shining with the first 41 colorful lights in remembrance and in honor of and with gratitude for loved ones and blessings.
Snowfall highlights its beauty. People pause, look and remember at the Tree of Lights as they walk through town.
May you take time to remember your loved ones and consider giving to Central Vermont Hospice and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice with your $1 donation to light a bulb on the tree.
Lights this week begin with one light in memory of O.S. Robinson Jr., given anonymously; 10 lights in memory of Mary and Lyman Prim, the Leos, the Prims and Carl Lovewell, with many blessings, given anonymously; five lights in memory of Dick, Kim, Thelma, Virginia and Frank, given by Nancy Collins; five lights in memory of Sally and William Duncan and Joey Carniglia, given by Sandy Duncan; 10 lights in memory of Dad and John, given anonymously; 10 lights in gratitude for “My Beautiful Family,” given anonymously.
Each week, names and blessings will be published in the Stowe Reporter.
All donations collected through Jan. 2 are divided equally between the two hospices. St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church outreach committee sponsors this ecumenical fundraiser.
The donation coupons and checks made out to the “Tree of Lights” can be mailed or dropped off at the collection sites (Country Store on Main Street, Harvest Market, Mountain Road, and St. John’s in the Mountains, also on Mountain Road) or mailed to Tree of Lights, General Delivery, Stowe VT 05672. See the coupon on the facing page.