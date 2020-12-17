Tree of Lights 2020 coupon

The Tree of Lights, which shines on the Stowe village green, is an annual fundraiser and a time to support local hospices during Stowe’s Festival of Lights season.

This tradition to purchase virtual lightbulbs for $1 a bulb is to remember loved ones, honor essential workers, health care professionals, family, friends and neighbors who give to us in many ways, and to express gratitude big or small. Each week names and blessings will be published in the Stowe Reporter as requested.

This first week 100 lights are in gratitude for doctors, health care workers and friends, given anonymously; 10 lights are in memory of Lewis and Bessie Pervier and Loren and Harriet Durett, given by Gary and Marylou Durett.

All proceeds collected through Jan. 3 will be divided equally between Lamoille Hospice and Central Vermont Hospice.

St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church Outreach Committee sponsors this ecumenical fundraiser.

Checks made out to the Tree of Lights are to be mailed using the coupon.

Mail donations to: Tree of Lights, c/o General Delivery, Stowe, VT 05672.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.