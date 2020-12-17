The Tree of Lights, which shines on the Stowe village green, is an annual fundraiser and a time to support local hospices during Stowe’s Festival of Lights season.
This tradition to purchase virtual lightbulbs for $1 a bulb is to remember loved ones, honor essential workers, health care professionals, family, friends and neighbors who give to us in many ways, and to express gratitude big or small. Each week names and blessings will be published in the Stowe Reporter as requested.
This first week 100 lights are in gratitude for doctors, health care workers and friends, given anonymously; 10 lights are in memory of Lewis and Bessie Pervier and Loren and Harriet Durett, given by Gary and Marylou Durett.
All proceeds collected through Jan. 3 will be divided equally between Lamoille Hospice and Central Vermont Hospice.
St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church Outreach Committee sponsors this ecumenical fundraiser.
Checks made out to the Tree of Lights are to be mailed using the coupon.
Mail donations to: Tree of Lights, c/o General Delivery, Stowe, VT 05672.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.