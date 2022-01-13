Thanks to generous support and contributions, Stowe was illuminated with 972 lights for the 2021 Tree of Lights season.
This contribution will be divided equally between Lamoille Home Health and Hospice and Central Vermont Hospice, which will provide financial support for their continued services to the community.
This ecumenical fundraiser was sponsored by the St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church outreach committee and Stowe Community Church, with assistance from Stowe Vibrancy and Stowe Reporter.
