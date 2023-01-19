We extend our sincerest gratitude for the community’s generous support and contributions for the illumination of 545 lights for the 2022 Tree of Lights season.
The last few weeks we added 10 lights in memory of Bill Danforth, Greg Rothammer and Ralph Buron given by Ann Danforth; 10 lights in memory of Alan Boyea given by Ann Boyea; 25 lights in memory of Dave Sproul, Lorraine Sproul and Bunny Libby given by Deb Clark; 40 lights in memory of Charlie and Vera Bevans, Pauline and Kathy Scruggs, Pat and Chris Nilsson, Gordon Campbell and Dr. James (Jim) Watson given by Betty and Carvel Bevans; 15 lights in memory of Ad and Liz Augusta given by Ellen Augusta; 12 lights in memory of Arthur and Olga Dana, Fritz and Muriel Wiessner, Jean Godin, Clarke Foster, Ralph and Mary Foster, Marc and Peggy Clark and Hannah and George Thompson given by Alice Spencer; one light in memory of Randy Johnson given by Elaine Foster and Sherie Davis, and 100 lights for a thank you to Stowe Electric Department, Stowe Public Safety, Highway Department and to all who worked tirelessly throughout the recent storm.
