Stowe Village Green glows with the Tree of Lights from the generous donations lighting 479 bulbs. Each bulb names loved ones who are remembered and honored along with memories of gratitude.
As you pass by the village green, strolling or driving, take a moment to reflect about the season of love and peace, present and past. Quietly taking a few moments for yourself may be just the right thing during this time of year.
This traditional fundraiser equally gives the donations to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice supporting hospice care provided in our communities.
This week we illuminate 282 lights. 2 are in memory of Florence C. Menoir; 50 are in memory of Charlie and Vera Bevans, Pauline and Kathy Scruggs, Pat and Chris Nilsson, Gordon Campbell, Cliff McGinnes Jr., John Connell and Dr. James (Jim) Watson; 20 are in memory of Raymund Spear, Ruth Spear, Joyce Boyle and Everett Boyle; 100 lights in memory of Woody Knight, George Tormey and Margot Tormey, and 25 lights in memory of Ian Graddock.
10 are in memory of Alan Boyea given by Ann Boyea; 5 are in memory of Rob Davison given anonymously; 20 are in memory of Ruth and Al Gottlieb given by Karin and Betsy Gottlieb; 12 are in memory of Anne Johnston, Grahame, Orin, Geordie Hodgson Sr. given by Geordie Hodgson; 5 are in memory of Charles Henry Lee III “Bucky” given by Buck and Diane Lee; 30 are in memory of Walter Snow Jr., Joyce Boyce and Douglas Snow given by Kay Snow; 50 are in memory of Effie and Jerome Wilkins, Ruth and Wayne Burt and Alice Chaplin Burt given anonymously; 50 are in memory of Dot and Clem Wilkins given anonymously; 100 are in memory of Everett Copeland given anonymously.
This ecumenical fundraiser is sponsored by St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church Outreach Committee and Stowe Community Church. Thank you for giving.
Complete the coupon on this page send it along with your donation to Stowe Post Office, General Delivery, Stowe VT 05672. Names will be published in the Stowe Reporter weekly.
This fundraiser continues until Dec. 31. Thank you for giving.
