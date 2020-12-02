Tree of Lights 2020 coupon

The Tree of Lights shines on the Stowe Village Green. This annual fundraiser is a time to give to our local hospices during Stowe’s Festival of Lights season.

Thank you once again to Stowe Vibrancy for the brightly colored decorated tree which supports the tradition to purchase virtual lightbulbs for $1 a bulb to honor and remember loved ones and give thanks for blessings.

Each week, names and blessings will be published in the Stowe Reporter as requested.

All proceeds collected from Dec. 5 to Jan. 3 are divided equally between Lamoille Hospice and Central Vermont Hospice.

St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church Outreach Committee sponsors this ecumenical fundraiser.

Checks made out to the Tree of Lights are to be mailed using the coupon.

Thank you for your gift.

Mail donations to: Tree of Lights, C/O General Delivery, Stowe, VT 05672.

Deb Clark

St. John’s in the Mountains, Outreach Committee

Tree of Lights Coordinator

