Double, double, toy and trouble. Once Upon a Time Toys in Stowe is turning into a haunted toy store during the weekend before Halloween, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, 4-6 p.m.
There will be ghosts and ghoulies and witches of all shapes and sizes. Dip your fingers into a witches’ brew and find treats or maybe tricks. Let Madame Esmeralda, a gypsy fortune teller, tell your fortune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.