Elisabeth Fenn, Stowe Land Trust’s conservation program manager, presented Dave Hosmer with the Volunteer of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions to the land trust’s mission and work.
Hosmer has cleared countless blowdowns on the trails and has served on the board of directors and the stewardship committee.
The gift was made by Stowe High School students using salvaged wood from the old Kirchner Woods sugarhouse.
