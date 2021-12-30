We have passed winter solstice and are fast approaching a new year. Please take a moment to appreciate and reflect by the wonderfully illuminated Tree of Lights this season and remember those whom we admire and honor throughout the year.
This week 253 lights were added for a total of 732, which make the tree shine bright. This week five are in memory of family given anonymously; 10 are in memory of Carroll and Joyce Lang given by Lori Lang Frohman, Mark Frohman and the Lang Gang; 10 are in memory of Thomas J. Barron given by the Barron Family; 20 are in memory of Our Parents given anonymously; 28 are in memory of Clarke Foster and Tony, Alan and Carolyn Foster, Janice Brimm, Diane and Frank Lamphier, Ralph and Mary Foster, Roy and Estella Johnson, Roy Jr., Ron and Richard Johnson Jr., Marlana Sherwin, Andrew Towne, Red and Joyce Larow, Charlie, Gary, Michelle, Cathy, Chloe, Bill Sweetser, Cedric Scribner, Wendall Mansfield, Robert Adams, and Arthur and Olga Dana given by Elaine Foster and Sherie Davis; 25 are given in memory of Paula Helmken and in gratitude for all Stowe Weekend of Hope supporters and St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church given by Deb Clark and Ron Lucier; five are in memory of Lisa Russell given by Norma Stancliffe; and 150 are given in honor of our military service members and health care workers; and in memory of Paula Helmken and Robert Lucibello given by Matt and Leslie Anderson
This ecumenical fundraiser is sponsored by St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church Outreach Committee and Stowe Community Church. Complete the coupon and send it along with your donation to Stowe Post Office, General Delivery, Stowe VT 05672. Names will be published in the Stowe Reporter weekly.
