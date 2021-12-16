Shop local and support the Stowe Free Library when choosing readable gifts this season. The book sale display sponsored by The Friends of the Stowe Library is brimming with a large variety of books.
There are selections for all ages, including children’s holiday themed books that would go perfectly under the tree. New books are continually added. A fun basket filled with stocking stuffers is also available and it’s all located to the left of the library circulation desk.
Books may be purchased during regular library hours. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends of the Stowe Free Library supporting library resources, activities and programs.
For information, visit stowelibrary.org/friends, call 802-253-6145 or email librarian@stowelibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.