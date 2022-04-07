Stowe Theatre Guild has announced its 2022 season, which includes “Tru,” the one-man show featuring John Weltman as Truman Capote, the well-known drama “Our Town”, and musicals “Bullets Over Broadway” and “A Little Night Music.”
Tickets are now on sale with sliding-scale pricing at stowetheatre.com/buy-tickets. Tickets range from $15 for seniors and children, $18 for students and $20 for adults. Season tickets are available.
For more information about the season, go to stowetheatre.com or email tickets@stowetheatre.com.
