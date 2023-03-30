Cheer on the brave souls and local celebrities, neighbors, sports enthusiasts and supporters of The Swimming Hole for its Ice Challenge on Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.-noon.
The non-profit community pool and fitness center is bringing together some brave volunteers who will submerge their bodies in a tub of ice water for approximately one minute to raise money to support membership financial aid for families in economic need, kids’ swim lesson scholarships and community outreach programs.
