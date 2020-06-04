“The Samuel Project” is the last of three films in the fifth Stowe Jewish Film Festival, presented online through the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
The free showing runs Sunday through Tuesday, June 7-9.
For details and a registration code for free viewing: sprucepeakarts.org/stowe-jewish-film-festival.
Hal Linden, who starred in the hit TV series “Barney Miller,” plays a lead role. The plot: Art helps bridge a generational and historic divide as a talented teenager helps his grandfather relate his traumatic wartime experience through an animation project.