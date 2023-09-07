Join Stowe Land Trust for a free educational, family-friendly walk at Adams Camp with University of Vermont field naturalist Dave Moroney on Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-noon. Meet at Adams Camp on Ranch Brook Road.
This summer, Moroney conducted an ecological assessment of Adams Camp, studying its ecological communities, and observing the intersections of its trails and trail users and the property’s wildlife. Bring your questions, keen eyes and binoculars to explore this natural community together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.