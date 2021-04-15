Celebrate Earth Day on with walk through Kirchner Woods with Stowe Land Trust, Thursday, April 22, 2-3:30 p.m.
The land trust will take a sensory hike at Kirchner Woods, using all five of senses to explore the area and learn more about the surrounding natural world. It should be a great activity for all ages, but please leave your furry friends at home.
Kirchner Woods was conserved by the land trust in 2009 and has since provided multi-use recreational space for hikers, bikers and skiers. The woods is approximately two miles out of Stowe Village on Taber Hill Road.
