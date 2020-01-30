John Weltman, the founder of Circle Surrogacy, will speak Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1:30 p.m. at the Commodores Inn, 823 S. Main St., Stowe. It’s the next talk in the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series.
Doors open at 1 p.m. and the talk begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $7 and free for members.
Surrogacy is well accepted in most of the 50 states as a solution to heterosexual infertility and gay parenting.
In 1995, Weltman formed a surrogate parenting agency, Circle Surrogacy, now the largest surrogate parenting agency in the world. In 1994 and 1995, Weltman and his husband each had a child through surrogacy.
Weltman has spoken before the American Bar Association and many other organizations worldwide on this topic. However, this will be his first presentation on what he hopes will be both a Ph.D. dissertation and a book on the religious, moral and ethical aspects of surrogacy worldwide.
Weltman has been a litigator with a special focus in real estate and art litigation for 35 years.
Refreshments follow the presentation. Information: Ann Spearing, 888-7466; learn.uvm.edu/osher.