Cleaning out your bookshelves? Been holding on to books to donate since the beginning of the pandemic? The nonprofit Friends of the Stowe Free Library are now accepting donations of books for the ongoing inside sale and the upcoming 2022 summer book sale.
Donated books should be in good, sellable condition. Remember that encyclopedias, Readers Digest condensed Books, textbooks, magazines or music cassettes are not accepted. These can be brought to the transfer station in Stowe.
Donations can once again be brought to the rear door of the library on Pond Street, during library hours, and left at the foot of the half flight of stairs found to the left of the door.
All sales from the book sale will go toward children’s and young adult’s activities and reading programs, adult programs, museum passes and other special activities and needs of the library.
For information, visit stowelibrary.org/friends-of-the-library.php, call 802-253-6145 or email librarian@stowelibrary.org.
