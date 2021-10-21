Stowe’s traditional Veterans Day breakfast this year is turning into a Veterans Day coffee hour, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 10-11 a.m.
Stowe High School students will be bake delicious treats and serve coffee, tea and warmed cider under a tent through the Veterans Day wreath ceremony at Akeley Memorial Building, Main Street, at 11 a.m.
The event was canceled last year due to pandemic, and suffered the loss of its founder, Barbara Allaire.
This year, due to the continuing pandemic, the organizers decided to gather safely outdoors, get the community back together, raise a coffee to Allaire, and honor those who gave so much of themselves for America.
The entire community is welcome.
