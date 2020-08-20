Two Stowe high schoolers are holding a fundraiser to benefit local women's shelters.
Kate Lewton and Jordyn Jackson are collecting donations of feminine hygiene products as the coronavirus crisis has been especially hard on shelters and other organizations.
“We are working with the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, Mosaic VT, and Circle VT. Donations can range from tampons and sanitary napkins, to deodorant and other personal hygiene products. This is a wonderful way to support others in a time of need,” said Lewton.
To make a donation, contact Lewton (katielewton19@gmail.com) or Jackson (jordynj880@lsuu.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.