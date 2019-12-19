On Thursday, Nov. 21, students at Mountain River School in Morrisville spent the day baking rolls from scratch for the Hardwick Area Food Pantry.
At Mountain River School, place-based education connects curriculum and community to enhance learning through hands-on experiences. Educators took this opportunity to introduce the pre-K through 8th grades to a fun way to learn while supporting their neighbors.
The result? Over 200 prepared, baked, bagged and labeled rolls for the Hardwick Area Food Pantry just in time for Thanksgiving.
Mountain River School students designed the plan and a framework ahead of time: how will the whole school participate, what recipe will be used, how many rolls are needed, how much of each ingredient is needed, supplies, utensils, timing, etc.
Before baking, LauraLee Sweeney, director of the food pantry and parent of a student, visited the school to speak about what this donation would mean to the area. The students learned firsthand the value and impact of supporting their neighbors.
Students broke up into six multi-age groups to mix the ingredients, donated by King Arthur Flour, and create the dough. They enjoyed a community lunch of soup and bread while the dough rose, created labels while they baked, and worked in teams to bag, tie and label each.