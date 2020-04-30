The Vermont Holocaust Memorial has launched a student essay contest: “Rescuers in the time of COVID-19.”

The statewide contest, launched to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day April 21, is intended to honor the heroism and sacrifice of Vermont’s medical and service workers during the pandemic.

Vermont students from elementary through high school will be asked to reflect on neighbors and relatives on the front lines against this historic threat and how their values reflect those rescuers of the World War II Holocaust.

The memorial is the state’s sole voice for advocating education to transmit the tragic lessons of the Holocaust to combat anti-Semitism and intolerance.

“This hero can be a doctor, nurse, religious leader, volunteer organization, nurse, grocery clerk or a neighbor, friend, parent, delivery person — anyone or any group,” said Debora Steinerman, president and cofounder of the memorial. “Our message: ‘Ordinary people can do, and are doing, extraordinary things, often at great risk.’ This is the only way people survived during the Holocaust, and the way Vermonters, and all Americans, will survive this current crisis.”

More information and contest guidelines: holocaustmemorial-vt.org/2020essaycontest.

Tags

We Invest In The Community. Invest In Us.

Support Local Journalism

The need for factual, local news and information has never been greater. Show us you value our content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.