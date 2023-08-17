Milla Smith, a senior at Stowe High School, is the recipient of this year’s Haven Scholarship.
Smith has a 4.82 GPA and earned magna cum laude honors.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 18, 2023 @ 6:23 pm
Milla Smith, a senior at Stowe High School, is the recipient of this year’s Haven Scholarship.
Smith has a 4.82 GPA and earned magna cum laude honors.
Because of her test scores, she is also a CollegeBoard National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program Scholar, and Stowe High recognized her with its Love of Learning award for 2022-2023.
A three-season varsity athlete, Smith plays soccer, ice hockey and lacrosse, which she captains. She is also involved in travel soccer.
Smith is part of Model UN, the Medic Club and the Reading Club. She mentors a middle school student and serves as the only junior board member at the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, a domestic violence center in Lamoille County, where she brings a student perspective to fundraisers and the budget.
Smith works at Brenna B Interiors as a retail associate.
The Haven Scholarship was founded in memory of Haven Sterling Shonio. She grew up in Stowe and graduated from Stowe High School in 2013. She died in a car crash in December 2013 on her way home from her first semester at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla.
PJ Goldberg, owner of CollegeFind, established the scholarship.
Emaline Ouellette, Sarah Evans, Maddy Milsark, Emma Buonanno, Hattie Moriarty, Jazmine McLane, Mackenzie Bruce and Jordyn Jackson are past recipients.
They’re here — the results of our annual 4393 Awards! Readers of our newspapers voted for their favorite restaurants, bars, ski shops, fitness pros, nonprofit organizations and so much more. We present this special section to our readers — both locals and visitors — and we hope you will enjoy it and refer to it throughout the year.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.