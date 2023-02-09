The U.S. Attorney’s Office has launched a series of presentations in Vermont high schools aimed at educating students on identifying, reporting and preventing hate crimes and other civil rights violations.
“Civil rights enforcement is a priority of the United States Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest. “We are reaching out to Vermont youth – tomorrow’s adults – to give them the tools to recognize hate crimes or discrimination when it happens.”
