Sunday, Feb. 26 is the 78th Stowe Derby — one of the oldest ski races in North America.
The challenge is simple: race from the top of Mt. Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak, to the historic Village of Stowe on a single pair of skis.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 11:45 pm
Sunday, Feb. 26 is the 78th Stowe Derby — one of the oldest ski races in North America.
The challenge is simple: race from the top of Mt. Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak, to the historic Village of Stowe on a single pair of skis.
Prizes and bragging rights await the winner! There’s also a short course for all ages to compete.
Register at https://bit.ly/410kNY1. Reach out to Andrew at akohn@mmsca.org with questions.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.