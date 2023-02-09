Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society presents American Heartbeat, Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m., Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Drive, featuring The Aeolus Quartet.
The quartet includes Caitlin Lynch, viola, Jia Kim, cello, and Nicholas Tavani and Rachel Shapiro, violin, and showcases influences in American music.
