Perry Hill winter recreation will continue

All users can help by respecting the established deer wintering zone, staying on groomed trails and not using the trails if breaking through the surface more than one inch. Users are asked to keep their recreation activity on the following trail corridors: Main Climb, Campfire, S’mores, Joe’s, Six Flags and Scotch Tape.

 Courtesy map

Fat bikers, cross country skiers and snowshoers can continue to use part of Perry Hill in the CC Putnam State Forest in Waterbury through the winter.

A pilot program, begun in 2021 in partnership with the town of Waterbury and the Waterbury Area Trails Alliance, establishes two use zones at Perry Hill: a designated winter recreation zone and a designated deer wintering zone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.