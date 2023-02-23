Perry Hill winter recreation will continue

Fat bikers, cross country skiers and snowshoers can continue to use part of Perry Hill in the CC Putnam State Forest in Waterbury through the winter.
A pilot program, begun in 2021 in partnership with the town of Waterbury and the Waterbury Area Trails Alliance, establishes two use zones at Perry Hill: a designated winter recreation zone and a designated deer wintering zone.
Winter recreation is allowed on select trails in the zone, with attention given to providing favorable trail conditions.
Trail use is not allowed in the deer wintering zone, although dispersed pedestrian recreation is not restricted. The deer wintering zone will be identified with signs on site.
“Since the beginning of this pilot program, the public has responded positively to this opportunity and we are seeing the outcomes we were hoping for,” said Becca Washburn, director of lands administration and recreation at the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. “We look forward to another successful winter.”
During winter months, deer have limited nutritional food supplies and survive on fat reserves. Deer wintering areas provide consistent, dense evergreen canopy cover which reduces snow depth and provides shelter, minimizing energy demand on deer.
The department — along with partners at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department — designed the pilot program to protect the functional deer wintering area at Perry Hill from potential impacts of rising recreational use.
All users can help by respecting the established deer wintering zone, staying on groomed trails and not using the trails if breaking through the surface more than one inch. Users are asked to keep their recreation activity on the following trail corridors: Main Climb, Campfire, S’mores, Joe’s, Six Flags and Scotch Tape.
Dogs should be leashed or left at home, as dogs can chase wildlife and cause them added stress during a very vulnerable time of year.
The management strategies at Perry Hill will continue to be evaluated for future seasons based on data monitoring and user behavior, making user compliance with guidelines pivotal to a successful outcome.
