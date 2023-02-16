The Black Experience 2023 is a holistic celebration of Vermont’s Black lived experience.
The Black Experience 2023 is a holistic celebration of Vermont’s Black lived experience.
The free event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Flynn Theatre in Burlington.
Presented by nuwave, the Flynn and the city of Burlington, the event features performances from local artists and speakers and culminates in a fireside conversation between iconic activist and scholar Dr. Angela Davis and Dr. Tricia Rose, director of the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America at Brown University.
The evening also includes a performance by Philadanco, the celebrated Philadelphia dance company.
The programming focuses on the three pillars of culture, community and education and features performers and participants Rajnii Eddins, Harmony Edosomwan, Jolivette Anderson-Douoning, Mikahely, Craig Mitchell and Afrofuturist Toussaint St. Negritude.
Black-led community organizations will also be highlighted.
“There is great power in representation,” said Emiliano Void of nuwave, “and we really felt that Black History Month was the perfect timing for an event that showcased the thriving Black communities present here in Vermont. The Black Experience is our small contribution to building and celebrating, a more diverse and inclusive Vermont.”
Registration is encouraged at flynnvt.org.
For information on sponsorships or how to help, email Emiliano Void at emiliano@nuwaveco.com. For more information, visit blackexperiencevt.com.
