On Wednesday, March 1 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Stowe Cinema 3-Plex, Tom Evslin will talk about the current role of plants in achieving net zero emissions as well as developments which may vastly enhance plant-based carbon capture.
Plants have determined climate since they originally evolved in a hot world with a CO2 rich atmosphere. Harnessing the power of plants to reduce greenhouse gas levels is an essential part of any achievable climate policy, reforestation, or forest management program — even today.
